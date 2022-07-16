Advertisement

Kroger plans ‘Back-to-School’ hiring event

(Kroger)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(WNDU) - While it might be mid-July, Kroger has their eyes set on the coming school year with a new hiring event in Michiana.

In a press release on Friday, Kroger said it will be hiring to help prepare stores for the Back-to-School shopping season and the second half of the year.

The hiring event will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19 at any local Kroger.

“We offer full and part-time jobs with excellent, long-term career potential,” said Colleen Juergensen, division president. “We’re looking for candidates who can ensure we provide an amazing customer experience and fulfill our promise to be friendly and ‘fresh for everyone’.”

Those who are interested should seek out a Kroger hiring specialists at any of its locations.

If you would like to learn more about employee benefits and other opportunities with Kroger, simply click here.

