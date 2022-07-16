Festivals happening this weekend across Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you are looking to have some fun this weekend, you are in luck!

The 36th annual Summer in the City Festival returns to downtown Dowagiac.

The festival features vendors, live music, carnival rides and Steve’s Run, hosted by Southwestern Michigan College.

Over in Elkhart, the Gateway Mile Auto Fest returns.

“Everybody on the committee, myself included, just kind of like cars a lot and there’s a really good community of local people that like cars. You can see that at some of the local auto shows and I think we all just wanted to kind of get together and put together the biggest, best auto show that we could possible,” said Ethan Johnson with Vala Marketing.

The event kicked off Friday with classic cars cruising down Main Street.

“So, a lot of them are from local collectors. You’d be surprised at how many people locally collect cars, but then we also have some larger collections that are going to be bringing some cars down, one of them being the Jack Boyd Smith collection ... that they will be bringing to the show tomorrow,” said Johnson.

On Saturday, there will be an opening ceremony, a speech from Mayor Rod Roberson, and food vendors and music.

“I think it’s just going to be a great community event in general. We don’t want it to just be a car show, so we’ve also got some food vendors. We’ve got live music for people to come enjoy. We will have downtown, Main Street area blocked off, so it’s going to be really fun...This year is the ‘Year of the Woody’ for the Indiana Sycamores and we will be announcing our next year theme soon and I think people will be excited about it,” said Johnson.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.