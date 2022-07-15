Advertisement

Sun King Brewery sets date for grand opening in Mishawaka

By Lauren Moss and 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Sun King Brewery is getting ready to open its Mishawaka location.

The brewery announced it will be opening its tap room next Friday, July 22. It’s located at The Mill at Ironworks Plaza, which is right by Beutter Park.

You’ll be able to taste and purchase a wide variety of Sun King’s products, including barrel-aged and sour beers. The tap room will also have food, including smash burgers and tacos.

“Over the past 13 years, we’ve won 58 plus international and national awards,” says Dave Colt, owner and co-founder of Sun King Brewery. “So, we’re going to be bringing that kind of fun. We’re bringing a family-friendly atmosphere. We’re just excited to be a part of the community and to also increase our awareness.

“We are the second-largest craft brewery in Indiana,” Colts added. “We started in 2009 with a dream from a couple of guys who wanted to make some delicious craft beer, bring some seasonality to the marketplace, and really just have some fun.”

Sun King is also the vendor of Mishawka’s Ball Band Biergarten in Beutter Park. They are open on Wednesdays for the Summer Concert Series, as well as most weekends.

For more information on Sun King Brewery, click here.

