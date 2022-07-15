Advertisement

RockDogs take the stage at Fridays by the Fountain

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Music, food, and fun took over downtown South Bend right outside the Morris Performing Arts Center on Friday.

Fridays by the Fountain are back for the summer at the Jon R. Hunt Memorial Plaza. RockDogs took the stage while people enjoyed a bite to eat out on the lawn.

The Morris Performing Arts Center is hosting the weekly event for its 22nd year. But keep in mind, its undergoing renovations, so you won’t be able to go inside.

The concert series takes place every Friday during the summer between 11:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

