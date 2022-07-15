Police investigating crash involving motorcycle, SUV in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV Thursday afternoon in Mishawaka.

It happened just after 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of East McKinley Avenue and Maplehurst Avenue. Police say a woman was riding her motorcycle eastbound on McKinley when an SUV that was driving south on Maplehurst cut through a line of stopped traffic on McKinley, causing the crash.

The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and suffered serious internal injuries, but she is expected to survive.

Police say impairment and speed do not appear to be a factor in this crash. If you witnessed the crash, you are asked to call the Mishawaka Police Traffic Bureau at 574-259-2966.

