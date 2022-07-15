Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Announces Big Games for Next Season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish Women’s basketball team has made three big announcements this week about their schedule for the 2022-2023 season. In the past four days, the matchups for three early season events have been announced.

On Monday, the ACC-Big Ten Challenge schedule was released and revealed the Irish women’s team will face Maryland at home on Thursday, December 1st. When Notre Dame hosts Maryland it will be the 10th ever meeting between the two programs. Notre Dame leads the series 5-4. Since joining the ACC in 2013 the Irish are 7-1 in the ACC-Big Ten challenge.

On Wednesday, Notre Dame announced they will be one of six teams to participate in the 2022 Goombay Splash Tournament taking place in the Bahamas over Thanksgiving weekend, November 24-26th. The Fighting Irish will face American University on November 24th in the first matchup between the schools in program history. The loser of that game will play Arizona State the next day while the winner will face them on the 26th. When the Irish play the Sun Devils it will be the fifth meeting in between the schools, with the series currently tied 2-2. They last met on March 24th, 2014 in the second round of the NCAA tournament where Notre Dame advanced with the 84-67 victory.

Three days after the first scheduling announcement, it was released that Notre Dame will play UConn in the Jimmy V Classic on December 4th at Notre Dame. This will be the sixth meeting between the two programs as a part of the Jimmy V Classic, which is held annually to raise money and awareness for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. The two programs last played head to head in the event in 2019 when UConn won 81-57. Overall, the Huskies have won 39 of the two programs 52 games against each other.

