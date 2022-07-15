Momentum growing in Elkhart for Hively Avenue Overpass project

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Support is growing in Elkhart for the planned Hively Avenue Overpass.

Nearly 100 trains cross Hively Avenue in Elkhart every day, halting upwards of 6,000 motorists, while also impeding trucks carrying goods and even delaying first responders.

“So, what we are trying to do is separate the traffic along Hively Street; carry that over Main Street and the railroad crossing, to better connect both sides of the tracks to the community,” said Ryan Clussman, Right-Of-Way Engineer for the City of Elkhart.

The proposed overpass will divert traffic to increase safety and decrease traffic gridlock because, with the current layout, the tracks are constantly blocked.

“Constantly, daily, every day, I get stopped by a train multiple times a day. Sometimes, I even have to detour down to Indiana or over the (IN) 17 just to get across. It’s a pain in the butt, I live 3-4 minutes from work, and I have to leave 15-20 minutes early just to make sure I don’t get caught by the train,” said Elkhart Resident Paige Chasteen.

If you live in Elkhart, waiting for a train to pass isn’t unusual.

“All of the railroad crossings have major traffic because Elkhart is a major rail hub, and so it disrupts traffic, it creates problems for first responders, for citizens, for various businesses getting deliveries, expecting their employees to show up on time, all of those things,” said Hon. Stephen R. Bowers, Superior Court Judge in Elkhart County.

Not everyone is on board with the project, as homeowners near the intersection do not want an over-abundance of semi-trucks on their street.

“Trucks are a big concern for a lot of the folks around the area. We are increasing the thickness of Warren Street, and we’re going to be widening that out to better accommodate the trucks that do happen there for all the businesses nearby,” said Clussman.

Additional improvements will be made to local streets to accommodate the new bridge, including improving street connectivity, upgrading pavement and drainage infrastructure.

“Well, it’s always a problem, but you can’t have progress without that kind of disruption,” said Judge Bowers.

This project is funded by INDOT’s “Local Trax” program, a one-time grant which addresses railroad safety concerns.

The city held a public hearing yesterday to lay out the final plan for the overpass and hear support and concern for the overpass.

“A lot of the concerns centered around the trucks going up and down Warren Street. I mean, no one wants trucks along their residential street, but as I said, we kind of explained to them how the phasing will work because another concern was construction as well. Due to moving Hively (St) south, we’re able to keep it open for most of the construction. Obviously, there will be some phases where it’s closed, but we’re trying to keep it as minimal impact as possible,” said Clussman.

Construction on the overpass is expected to begin in the Summer of 2023, with the plan to finish by 2025.

