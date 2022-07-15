Medical Moment: How augmented reality is revolutionizing spinal surgery

(WNDU) - AR, or augmented reality, is defined as a computer-generated image on a user’s view of the real world.

In medicine, this allows surgeons to attain an enhanced view of natural environments or situations with information that is not seen normally with the naked eye.

Many surgeons are now using AR to improve patient outcomes by increasing spinal instrumentation placement, so surgeons know what to do with each patient. Wearing the AR headset is crucial as it helps create computer generated images of CT scans into the eyepieces of the headset displaying information over the physical reality of the procedure.

Now, a high-tech guidance system allows surgeons to be more precise and efficient during back surgery procedures.

47-year-old Jennifer Minnear can stand tall without pain for the first time in 27 years.

That’s when she fell down a flight of stairs, carrying her six-month-old baby.

“I just took the brunt of the injury. Fell, you know, flat on my back on the stairs,” Minnear recalled.

Minnear’s daughter, Rosemary, was unharmed but Minnear injured her spine and her neck, starting years of chronic pain.

“I could be walking and all of a sudden, it just grabs hold of me,” Minnear explained.

About eight out of 10 people will experience debilitating back pain during their lifetime. For some people, medication and lifestyle changes won’t be enough to help relieve the pain and surgery is the only option.

About 1.6 million people in the U.S. have some form of spinal surgery to help alleviate pain in which 60 to 70 percent of patients report less pain after the surgery. The technology is a headset with “see-through” eye technology that displays the images of the patient’s internal anatomy such as bones and tissues as this is very similar to a CT scan and it gives the surgeon x-ray vision.

Since 1999, Minnear has had five spinal surgeries. But for the most recent, Dr. Safdar Khan, an orthopedic surgeon at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, had new technology guiding him: the Augmedics X-Vision Spine System.

“It’s all loaded into a headset,” Dr. Khan said.

“I can plan out a better surgery because I can see the patient’s anatomy, even before making an incision,” Dr. Khan said.

In traditional spine surgery, doctors refer to x-rays projected on a screen across from the patient.

“In order to place the instrumentation, the surgeon has to look down in real time and then, look up, and then, look down,” Dr. Khan said.

With augmented reality headsets, surgeons don’t take their eyes off the patient. Minnear says she felt better as soon as she woke up from surgery.

“I’ve never had a recovery like this. Never,” Minnear said.

It’s the best her back has felt in more than two decades.

The technology is similar to a real-time GPS system.

It uses ‘see-through’ technology to help the surgeon know where to exactly place implants and helps bring a personalization and care to the operating room. It also uses an image guidance system to help keep the surgeon’s focus directly on the patient rather than a screen or monitor that has an x-ray.

