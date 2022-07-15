Advertisement

Indiana sees big budget surplus jump as tax refund eyed

(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana’s surging tax collections over the past year have pushed state government’s budget surplus up more than 50 percent to about $6.1 billion.

The jump from last year’s record high of $3.9 billion in cash reserves announced Friday comes as the Republican-dominated Legislature is set to soon consider a proposal from Gov. Eric Holcomb for distributing $225 payments to taxpayers for what he calls “inflationary relief.”

The proposed payments could cost the state about $1 billion, but Holcomb has said they are affordable.

Democrats have questioned the helpfulness of the state payments because of slow distribution and have pushed for suspending Indiana’s 62 cents-per-gallon in gasoline taxes, saying that would provide more immediate relief.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

7/15/2022 11:31:14 AM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

Former Jimtown High School teacher sentenced for slapping student in hallway
Christine Dezenzo
Inmate who died at St. Joseph County Jail identified
Apartment development project proposed for old ‘Fat Daddy’s’ lot.
Former ND basketball standout proposes housing project for old ‘Fat Daddy’s’ lot
A South Bend police officer has been charged after he was accused of having an inappropriate...
Former South Bend Police officer pleads guilty in child seduction case
An Ohio police officer was shot in the head Tuesday night, according to Clearcreek Township...
Officer shot in head, suspect killed in domestic violence call, police chief says

Latest News

Body recovered in Lake Michigan; 4 drownings in 1 day
Indiana State Police have identified the inmate who died Thursday at the St. Joseph County Jail...
Inmate who died at St. Joseph County Jail identified
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Friday Fest will return to downtown Nappanee with an 80s theme.
Friday Fest returns to downtown Nappanee