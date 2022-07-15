Advertisement

Hasbro’s new ‘Selfie Series’ will turn you into an action figure

Hasbro is unveiling its "Selfie Series," which gives people the chance to create a 6-inch action figure of themselves. (Source: Hasbro/Formlabs)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Now is your chance to become an action figure.

Hasbro is unveiling its “Selfie Series,” which gives people the chance to create a 6-inch action figure of themselves.

To do so, consumers have to download the Hasbro Pulse app, log into an account and scan their faces. Hasbro will then team up with 3D printing company Formlabs to make you into an action figure. You’ll be able to choose your outfit from a range of popular Hasbro toys, like G.I. Joe or Power Rangers.

Once that’s done, the character will be mailed to your front door.

A preview of the “Selfie Series” will be available at the San Diego Comic-Con next week.

More information can be found on Hasbro’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Jimtown High School teacher sentenced for slapping student in hallway
Christine Dezenzo
Inmate who died at St. Joseph County Jail identified
Apartment development project proposed for old ‘Fat Daddy’s’ lot.
Former ND women’s basketball standout proposes housing project for old ‘Fat Daddy’s’ lot
A South Bend police officer has been charged after he was accused of having an inappropriate...
Former South Bend Police officer pleads guilty in child seduction case
An Ohio police officer was shot in the head Tuesday night, according to Clearcreek Township...
Officer shot in head, suspect killed in domestic violence call, police chief says

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump and two of his children got their questioning postponed Friday in...
Ivana Trump’s death ruled accidental; Deposition of Trump, 2 children delayed
In this photo released by Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,...
Biden’s Saudi visit aims to balance rights, oil, security
Farmers optimistic for peach harvest.
Farmers optimistic for peach harvest
Support grows for Hively Ave. Overpass project.
Support grows for Hively Ave. Overpass project
Prayer vigil held for paralyzed Chicago officer.
Prayer vigil held for paralyzed Chicago officer