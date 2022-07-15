Friday Fest returns to downtown Nappanee

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Friday Fest will return to downtown Nappanee with an 80s theme.

From 5:00 – 9:00 p.m., there will be food vendors, and more than 40 local merchandise vendors.

The 1985 will perform live music, and there will be an 80s-themed costume contest with prizes.

A classic car show will take place on Lincoln and Clark streets.

There will be inflatables for kids, an Art Walk and so much more.

Events will take place rain or shine on Clark Street in downtown Nappanee.

For more information, click here.

