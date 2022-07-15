Beacon kicks off first ever ‘Community Health Fun Fair’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, people gathered by the Jon Hunt Plaza in downtown South Bend for the first ever ‘Community Health Fun Fair,’ hosted by Beacon.

The last two years have been especially tough for healthcare workers. Many isolated themselves for over a year as they cared for patients during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So, planning a fun fair like the one held on Thursday was exciting and brought joy for everyone involved.

“It feels amazing,” said Paul Beltran, Program Director of Beacon Health. “I mean being able to interact with people, with the public and with our community. There’s nothing like that human-to-human interaction. So being able to do that, finally, after such a long time, it just brings a sense of joy and accomplishment. The fight’s still going, and we are continuing to do what we can to improve our community.”

The goal? To spread awareness about COVID.

“Really just to bring the community together, spread the awareness about COVID, the education and also just have fun...have fun with the community,” Beltran explained.

Over 40 community partners passed out resources.

There was also an on-site vaccine clinic.

“Getting resources. Getting the vaccine, the booster like I mentioned, and just really having a good time and engaging with one another,” Beltran said.

Kida had a blast and want to encourage you to come out next time if you missed this one.

The fair was organized by Beacon’s COVID Outreach and Education Team.

They said they hope to host this event again soon.

