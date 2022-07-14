Advertisement

VIDEO: 48 skydivers set new formation record

New record: 48 skydivers in Ohio broke the record for the largest formation. (Source: Mark "Trunk" Kirschenbaum for Hypoxic)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (CNN) - Skydivers in Ohio recently completed a record-setting formation.

The group reached new heights breaking the record for the largest skydiving formation with 48 people.

They jumped out of three separate planes and carefully aligned to create the formation before breaking away and deploying their parachutes.

Officials said the previous record formation included 33 people and was set more than 10 years ago.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say shots rang out around 9:45 a.m. in 1900 block of S. Michigan Street.
South Bend Police identify victim in deadly Wednesday morning shooting
Two dead after vehicle collides with tree near Walkerton.
Victims identified in deadly Marshall County crash
Missing 2-year-old dies after being found in Elkhart County pond
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
Anthony Hutchens
Motion filed to dismiss case against teen accused of killing 6-year-old New Carlisle girl

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Los Angeles Field...
1 million pills with fentanyl seized in record bust near Los Angeles
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, has died
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom...
WNBA’s Brittney Griner gets support at trial from character witnesses
A woman is suing both a fertility doctor and University of Louisville Health under Kentucky’s...
Fertility doctor used his own sperm to inseminate woman, lawsuit says
FILE - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers look over the scene of a fatal car wreck...
Feds: Father had meth in system, was driving truck in fatal collision with golf team van