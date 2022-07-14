Suspect in Elkhart double homicide sentenced to over 100 years in prison

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man accused of killing two people at an Elkhart restaurant in February has been sentenced to more than 100 years in prison.

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Jose Benitez-Tilley Jr., 20, was sentenced to a total of 130 years for two counts of murder, pursuant to the plea agreement.

It happened back on Feb. 12 at the Papa John’s at the C Street Center on Cassopolis Street, where Haley Smith, 22, and Dustin Carr, 37, were working closing shifts. Their bodies were found behind the restaurant by another employee the next morning.

Family members confirmed with 16 News Now back in February that Smith and Carr were recently engaged.

Benitez-Tilley pled guilty to the killings last month.

