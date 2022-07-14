Advertisement

South Bend responds to criticism on unfulfilled housing project plans

By Mark Peterson
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend responded to criticism that it has not held developers accountable for unfulfilled promises.

A downtown pharmacy and grocery store were supposed to be part of the high rise apartment project known as 300 E. LaSalle.

While the original deadline for the business to be up and running passed over a year ago, a new deadline of December 31 has been set.

“The administration’s philosophy is we want to see a grocery store and pharmacy in that building, and we’re willing to work with developers especially considering the impacts of COVID-19, on you know development prospects in our area,” said Caleb Bauer, the acting director of the South Bend Community Investment Department. “And so, we believe that December 31 is something that we’ll be looking at. And, we hope to hear from the developer in a little more detail about it - what their expectation is to achieve that deadline.”

In a written statement, Mayor Mueller said the city would seek to recover public funds it put into the project as last resort.

