South Bend man sentenced for April 2021 murder

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has learned his fate after being convicted for a deadly shooting that happened back in April 2021.

Kenneth Dogan, 42, has been sentenced to 60 years for murder, five years for criminal recklessness, and one year for invasion of privacy in the death of Lateisha Burnett, 28, of South Bend. The sentences are to run concurrently.

In the early morning hours of April 1, 2021, Burnett was found with gunshot wounds inside a home in the 1200 block of West Dunham Street. Officers tried to save her, but they were unsuccessful.

A jury found Dogan guilty of his charges back in May.

