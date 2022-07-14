Advertisement

‘Something Rotten’ comes to the Lerner Theatre this weekend

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new musical from Premier Arts will come to the Lerner Theatre on Friday.

Something Rotten is a story set in the1590s and is about two brothers who are trying to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of a Renaissance rock star.

The show contains crowd-pleasing musical numbers and incredible costumes.

Show dates for Something Rotten:

-Friday, July 15 – 7:30pm

-Saturday, July 16 – 7:30pm

-Sunday, July 17 – 3:00pm

Tickets range in price from $12-$25.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, click here.

