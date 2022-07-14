SBPD releases city crime statistics in latest community meeting.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, the South Bend Police Department held another “Community Crime Stat Meeting”.

These gatherings are open to the public and designed to give the community a chance to see crime trends on a neighborhood-by-neighborhood basis. It also offers citizens a chance to ask questions.

They hope to strengthen communication between South Bend Police and the residents they serve.

“Hickory and Logan off there off Endwood,” said PFC. Jim Burns, of the South Bend Police Department. “If anybody lives in that area we would like to talk to them. As you can see, there’s numerous shots fired. It’s an abnormal amount encountered in that area so if anybody’s heard something who lives down there we would be interested in speaking with them.”

One positive note from the meeting: city-wide, ‘shots fired’ reports in the month of June were down from the month before.

