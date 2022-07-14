Police investigating deadly shooting in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a shooting Wednesday night in Michigan City.

Police were called to the 1600 block of East Michigan Boulevard just after 8 p.m. When they arrived, they found Jimmy Brown, 53, of Michigan City inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Another person was inside the vehicle and was also taken to the hospital. That person is now being questioned by police.

Meanwhile, officers located another crime scene in the 100 block of Butler Street, where a person of interest was detained.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on this shooting, you’re asked to contact contact Detective Mark Galetti at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1088 or via email at mgaletti@emichigancity.com.

You can also call 219-873-1488 or the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME.

Press Release from the Michigan City Police Department:

The LaPorte County Regional E-911 Dispatch Center received a 911 call on July 14th, 2022 at 08:02 PM regarding a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1600 block of East Michigan Boulevard. Uniform Patrol Shift 2 Officers quickly responded to the area and located 53-year-old Michigan City resident Jimmy Brown inside a vehicle. Officers discovered Brown was suffering from multiple life-threatening injuries, so they provided life saving measures until LaPorte County EMS and Michigan City Fire Department personnel arrived on scene.

LaPorte County EMS transported Brown and a passenger riding with him to Franciscan Health Michigan City Hospital for medical treatment. Brown eventually succumbed to his injuries while the passenger riding with him continued to receive medical treatment. The passenger’s name who was riding with Brown is currently being withheld while detectives continue conducting this investigation.

Responding officers located an additional crime scene in the 100 block of Butler Street where a person of interest was detained. The Michigan City Police Department’s Investigative Division also responded and continued with the investigation. Numerous articles of evidence were collected while processing these crime scenes and multiple witnesses were interviewed. Detectives continue to interview witnesses, search for video surveillance, and collect additional evidence.

The LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office is currently conducting a probable cause review of this investigation. Additional information pertaining to this incident will not be released at this time in order to protect the integrity of this ongoing investigation. The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone who witnessed this incident, has any additional information, or has video surveillance / cell phone video of this incident, to contact Detective Mark Galetti at (219) 874- 3221; Extension 1088 or via email at mgaletti@emichigancity.com.

Other first responders who assisted with this investigation were officers from the Michigan City Police Department’s Uniform Patrol Division, Michigan City Police Department’s Investigative Division, Long Beach Police Department, Trail Creek Police Department, Michigan City Fire Department and LaPorte County EMS.

We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger, through our crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous!

Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

