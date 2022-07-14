Advertisement

One injured after ‘domestic situation’ shooting in Starke County

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One is injured after a shooting in Starke County on Wednesday night.

It happened in the 6500 block of State Road 39 in North Judson.

Our reporting partners at WKVI say officers were first called to a domestic situation. A caller reportedly told police that a person pulled a gun and fired several rounds.

Officers found one man with gunshot wounds.

Police say another man and a woman were also taken to the hospital for treatment.

There’s no word on their condition at this time.

