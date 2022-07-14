New housing development breaks ground in Goshen

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A groundbreaking was held in Goshen on Thursday to celebrate a major new development.

Soon, a vacant lot near the intersection of Plymouth and Indiana Aves. will be home to at least 60 apartments. The complex will have a mix of 1,2- and 3-bedroom units.

The City of Goshen, the chamber of commerce, and Ancon Construction are working together to make the project come to life, intending to finish in about a year.

“This is a big moment for Goshen,” said Mayor Jeremy Stutsman. “Our district here has 26,000 open jobs, so we’re definitely trying to do our part in Goshen so that people can work and live here.”

There’s hope that this location could help encourage more people to call Elkhart County Home. With rising inflation and the cost of raw materials, the project receives assistance from the local government.

“When we first started, each apartment was going to cost us about $135,000 per apartment, which sounded great, and where we’re at right now, each apartment is going to cost about $220,000, so it’s gone up a lot in two years,” said Mayra Garcia, Owner of Greenwood Rental Properties.

This marks the first time Goshen has provided TIF funds for a multi-family housing project.

TIF funds, or tax incremental financing, allow local governments to invest in public infrastructure and other improvements upfront.

“Somebody from the city contacted me, and we started talking about a possible TIF fund for this, and I said okay, that sounds good,” said Mayra and Jose Garcia, owners of Greenwood Rental Properties. “And that took a while, finally got it approved this spring, and we started building. We have five buildings and 60 apartments; some of them have garages. Just something we’re really excited about,” said Garcia.

Translating for her father, Jose, Mayra wanted to express gratitude to the city of Goshen and thanks for the patience displayed by Ancon Construction.

Mayor Stutsman also wanted to tip his hat to the Garcia’s, saying, “We’ve been really grateful to the Garcia Family for keeping this project moving during the escalation of prices and everything else that’s been going on with lack of materials over the last few months. So, we’re really grateful they’ve stuck with it, and it’s taken a lot of work, but we’re seeing it happen now.”

