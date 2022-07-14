Advertisement

Netflix announces cheaper version with ads

Netflix currently has 221.6 million subscribers globally.
Netflix currently has 221.6 million subscribers globally.(Netflix, CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Netflix and Microsoft announced Wednesday they are teaming up to create a cheaper, ad-supported version of the streaming service.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings resisted an ad-supported option for years, but the company is going through one of the roughest periods in its 25-year history.

Netflix says it lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022 and expects to lose another 2 million in the second quarter.

The service currently has 221.6 million subscribers globally.

The New York Times reported in May that Netflix told employees the ad-supported version may come by the end of 2022.

The company did not say how much the ad-supported plan will cost per month. Netflix currently offers three ad-free subscription levels based on video quality and resolution, ranging from $9.99 per month to $19.99 per month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say shots rang out around 9:45 a.m. in 1900 block of S. Michigan Street.
South Bend Police identify victim in deadly Wednesday morning shooting
Two dead after vehicle collides with tree near Walkerton.
Victims identified in deadly Marshall County crash
Missing 2-year-old dies after being found in Elkhart County pond
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
Anthony Hutchens
Motion filed to dismiss case against teen accused of killing 6-year-old New Carlisle girl

Latest News

The analysts say one reason costs rose that much is due to would-be home buyers who paused...
Rental rates in Manhattan now average $5,000
The flag-draped casket bearing the remains of Hershel W. “Woody” Williams is carried by joint...
Congress salutes last WWII Medal of Honor recipient
A South Bend business is celebrating its one-year anniversary in a big way.
The Botany Shop celebrates one-year anniversary
President Joe Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Yair Lapid of...
Biden, Lapid agree to stop Iran nuke program, differ on how