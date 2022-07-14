Medical Moment: Hyperbaric oxygen therapy used to treat severe colitis

(WNDU) - Hyperbaric oxygen therapy has been around for decades. It was first used to treat scuba divers with decompression sickness.

Now, doctors have found that it’s helping to ease the pain caused by a debilitating disease.

Doctors at Northwestern are using it to treat ulcerative colitis.

Colitis is a chronic digestive disease characterized by inflammation of the inner lining of the colon. Infection, loss of blood supply in the colon, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and invasion of the colon wall with collagen or lymphocytic white blood cells are all possible causes of an inflamed colon.

In the United States, about 1 million people are affected with ulcerative colitis (UC). The annual incidence is 10.4-12 cases per 100,000 people, and the prevalence rate is 35-100 cases per 100,000 people.

Ulcerative colitis is three times more common than Crohn’s disease.

“Ulcerative colitis is an autoimmune disease of the colon,” said Parambir Dulai, a gastroenterologist at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. “Basically, your body’s immune system thinks the bacteria in your colon are bad and they keep trying to fight them off. And the bystander in the whole process is your colon who suffers.”

Ulcerative colitis symptoms can vary, depending on the severity of inflammation and where it occurs.

Signs and symptoms may include diarrhea (often with blood or pus), abdominal pain and cramping, rectal pain or bleeding, urgency to defecate, inability to defecate despite urgency, weight loss, fatigue, and fever.

A doctor may ask about the frequency of your symptoms and when they first started. The doctor will perform a thorough physical exam and use diagnostic tests such as a colonoscopy, stool samples, MRI or CT scans, or an ultrasound.

Medications that suppress the immune system work for a while, but 70 percent of people will lose response to them within a few years, and many will need surgery.

“So, hyperbaric oxygen therapy just drives a ton of oxygen into tissues by giving 100 percent oxygen,” Dr. Dulai explained. “It’s just driving it into the colon instead of other tissues.”

In a phase two study, patients were placed in the chamber for 90 minutes.

After five days, their bleeding was gone. The effects lasted for more than three months.

“You’re talking about people who might need to lose their colon and you’re preventing that and immediately, they’re getting better. They’re feeling better. They just feel more energetic. They feel that sense of relief. And I think it just gives them hope,” Dr. Dulai said.

On May 27, Bristol Myers Squibb officials announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Zeposia (ozanimod) for treatment of moderate to severe active ulcerative colitis in adults.

Dr. Rudolph Bedford, a gastroenterologist at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, told health reporters that Zeposia is a potential game changer for people with ulcerative colitis who don’t respond to traditional therapies.

Zeposia is an oral medication taken once a day. The dose is 0.92 milligrams.

