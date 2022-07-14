Advertisement

MACOG, TRANSPO hold public meeting on potential new transit network.
By Monica Murphy and 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, people gathered in Goshen for a public meeting to discuss a decade-long transportation plan, called CONNECT Transit.

The Michiana Area Council of Governments (MACOG) and TRANSPO have talked about this for over a year now.

“Partnering both with Interurban Trolley here in Elkhart and Goshen and then the South Bend-Mishawaka system, the TRANSPO, to work on a regional plan as we look to expand and connect those cities together...,” said Zach Dripps, the Deputy Director of MACOG.

The goal of all of this? To improve the transportation system, so residents have more options.

“We’re really looking to understand what service is needed to best serve our region,” Dripps explained.

Two concepts show how the region’s bus network could be run differently within the existing budget.

“We have a ridership concept, which says if we are going to maximize how many people can get to key locations in the city, how do we do that and that’s really through having more frequent services on more concentrated routes...Then we made a concept that’s more on coverage, so it was really about providing more access to more people,” said Dripps.

Two new concepts show how additional funding could improve service while expanding upon where transit already goes.

“So we really developed a vision network that says let’s really think about how we best serve everyone all over our community with high frequently service,” Dripps said.

The other, a growth concept, which is a hybrid between the ridership and coverage concepts.

“We combine those two, where we can marginally grow our network to accommodate everyone’s needs,” Dripps said.

Three additional public meetings will be held within the week.

The next public meeting is July 14, from 4-6 p.m., at the St. Joseph County Public Library in South Bend.

Once they receive feedback, MACOG will draw more refined maps of where routes should be going.

This will also be the point where they discuss where funding will come from.

If you would like to learn more about MACOG, simply click here.

