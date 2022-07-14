Advertisement

Local officials raise concerns about synthetic drugs as overdose death toll rises

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - By the numbers, overdose deaths in St. Joseph County are right about where they were at this time last year, which means the fight against it isn’t getting any easier.

“We had the most number of overdose deaths ever reported in our county,” St. Joseph County Health Department Director of Health Robin Vida says.

In 2021, deaths involving fentanyl and other synthetic opioids were higher than ever before.

“The problem is it’s the largest it’s really, at least in my almost 15 years being here, the highest it has been,” Vida said.

According to St. Joseph County Health Department, the St. Joseph County recorded 97 overdose deaths last year. This year through the month of June, the county has recorded 42 overdose deaths.

St. Joseph County Coroner Dr. Patricia Jordan Office says of those opioid overdose deaths, all of them ranged between the ages of 19 and 70-years-old, with about 65 percent of overdose deaths due to fentanyl.

“We see fentanyl, parafentanyl, parafluorofentanyl, and mixed in with heroin, cocaine. I had a poor case where somebody was a heroin attic, everybody knew it. Except he did not have heroine, he was not sold heroin, he was sold fentanyl and it killed him and he had no idea,” Dr. Jordan says.

Although treatments like Narcan is widely accessible to police, fire and EMS, Dr. Jordan says it is shouldn’t be relied on as the primary solution to solving the spread of synthetic drugs.

“Part of me thinks maybe we need to rethink Narcan in the community because really it was never meant for people to use, it was meant for the police to use for themselves if they got into a room where there was an unknown type of powder, and something happened to one of them. But now it has become available to everybody and people just take for granted that they got this magic potion that is going to get them out of it and that is not getting them out of it,” Dr. Jordan says.

Dr. Jordan adds there are 15 different types of fentanyl proven to be deadly. Vida says if you are in need of help, you can start by contacting the St. Joseph County Health Department or by visiting an Oaklawn Treatment Center near you.

