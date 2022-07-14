Advertisement

Inmate death at St. Joseph County Jail under investigation

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the St. Joseph County Jail.

Police say a female inmate was found alone and unresponsive in her cell in the medical unit around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Life-saving measures were taken, but she was pronounced dead at the jail.

Her name has not been released. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday in Kalamazoo.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say shots rang out around 9:45 a.m. in 1900 block of S. Michigan Street.
South Bend Police identify victim in deadly Wednesday morning shooting
Two dead after vehicle collides with tree near Walkerton.
Victims identified in deadly Marshall County crash
Missing 2-year-old dies after being found in Elkhart County pond
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
Anthony Hutchens
Motion filed to dismiss case against teen accused of killing 6-year-old New Carlisle girl

Latest News

Former Jimtown teacher sentenced for hitting student.
Former Jimtown teacher sentenced for hitting student
Police investigating deadly shooting in Michigan City
For the sixth time, the city of South Bend has signed off on an agreement to get the Bare Hands...
Bare Hands Brewery moves ahead with South Bend expansion
Synthetic drugs, like fentanyl, are causing increasing concern among health officials.
Local officials raise concerns about synthetic drugs as overdose death toll rises