Inmate death at St. Joseph County Jail under investigation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the St. Joseph County Jail.

Police say a female inmate was found alone and unresponsive in her cell in the medical unit around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Life-saving measures were taken, but she was pronounced dead at the jail.

Her name has not been released. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday in Kalamazoo.

