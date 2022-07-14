Former South Bend Police officer pleads guilty in child seduction case

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A former South Bend Police officer is pleading guilty to charges stemming from an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old girl.

Timothy Barber is charged with child seduction and public indecency. Court documents say he had sexual relations with the victim and repeatedly showed up to her job and exposed himself.

Barber entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement at a hearing on Wednesday. The terms of that agreement are not yet known.

Barber is set for sentencing on Aug. 30.

