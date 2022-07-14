Advertisement

Former ND basketball standout proposes housing project for old ‘Fat Daddy’s’ lot

By Mark Peterson
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A former Notre Dame athlete is hoping to break a long losing streak in South Bend.

Former women’s basketball standout Devereaux Peters is now a housing developer based in Chicago.

She has proposed building a $17 million apartment building in South Bend on the empty lot at the corner of Monroe and S. Michigan Street where the “Fat Daddy’s” store once stood.

The project hinges on receiving low-income tax credit financing by the state in a very competitive process.

“It’s been seven years since a tax credit project was awarded here in South Bend,” said Caleb Bauer, Acting Director of South Bend’s Community Investment Department. “We’re optimistic about this project and a couple of others. Devereaux is proposing a 60-unit, four story building, mixed use, it would use, it would have commercial space, affordable housing, and market rate apartment space as well,”

The tax credit winners will be announced in November.

