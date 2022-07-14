Former Jimtown High School teacher sentenced for slapping student in hallway

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The retired Jimtown High School teacher who was caught on camera slapping a student earlier this year received his sentence on Thursday.

Former sociology teacher Michael Hosinski, 62, will serve one year of probation and pay a $100 fine after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of battery causing moderate injury back in June.

Hosinski will also have to go through an anger evaluation as part of his sentence.

He was charged in March after confronting the student about a hoodie the teen was wearing.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.