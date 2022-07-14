First Alert Forecast: Sunny and Warm Thursday, Tracking Rain Chances for the Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Sunny and warm with a few high clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will get back into the lower 80s in the afternoon. If you plan on heading up to Lake Michigan, green flags will be flying with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s. High of 81 degrees. Winds N 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Staying mostly clear and cool. Temperatures will drop into the 50s by Friday morning with low humidity. Low of 58 degrees. Winds N 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: The work week ends with a ton of sunshine during the morning. By the afternoon it will be warm and a bit muggy as the humidity begins to return. Highs in the middle 80s with an increase in clouds ahead of a chance for a few storms during the afternoon and evening. Storms will move in from the west after 1pm. The scattered thunderstorms are possible all through the evening and into the early part of Saturday morning. High of 84 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A few scattered thunderstorms will linger through 4 or 5am on Saturday and then clouds will clear during the morning. The humidity will remain higher as the temperatures climb into the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s with tons of sunshine. After the very early morning showers end, there is no chance of rain throughout the day. High of 88 degrees. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: The next system moves our way overnight Saturday and into Sunday. The chances for rain go up again as scattered thunderstorms are possible throughout the day and into the evening. The weekend will end with some much needed rain and temperatures in the middle 80s. Next week the temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s with. Higher humidity will stay around with only a few isolated storm chances through the middle of the week. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, July 13th, 2022

Wednesday’s High: 81

Wednesday’s Low: 60

Precipitation: 0.00″

