‘Dirty Dancing’ returning to theaters for 35th anniversary

Moviegoers will get the chance to celebrate the magic of "Dirty Dancing" again in theaters.
Moviegoers will get the chance to celebrate the magic of "Dirty Dancing" again in theaters.(Susan Sterner/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(Gray News) - An iconic film is returning this summer to the big screen to celebrate its 35th anniversary.

Fathom Events, an entertainment content provider for movie theaters, shared that “Dirty Dancing” will appear in theaters on Aug. 14 and Aug. 17.

The content provider is hosting the movie showings and shared the following on the film being celebrated 35 years after its original release:

“Thirty-five years after audiences were first introduced to Johnny (Patrick Swayze) and Baby (Jennifer Grey), Dirty Dancing remains a cultural icon. Loved by generations of fans, this cinematic treasure has inspired multiple films, a stage version, and reality dance competitions watched around the world. On the film’s 35th anniversary, celebrate the magic of Dirty Dancing and its timeless themes of love, family, class, and perseverance all over again.”

Moviegoers can find more information and movie times for “Dirty Dancing” here.

According to IMDb, the 1987 movie has grossed nearly $215 million worldwide.

