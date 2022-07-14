Advertisement

Cops Cycling for Survivors heads through Michiana: ‘Your loved ones are not forgotten’

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A group of cyclists made a stop in South Bend on Thursday.

But they’re not you’re average riders - they’re Cops Cycling for Survivors.

This is year marks their 21st annual ride around Michiana. They left from Indianapolis earlier this week.

They’re riding to raise awareness and pay respects for fallen officers. Their ride also raises funds to support scholarships, camps, and events held in memory of officers killed in the line of duty.

“We cycle around the state and our legs hurt sometimes, but it’s nothing compared to what they’re going through,” said Earl Wigfall, a sergeant with the St. Joseph County Police. “They still have tears, agony. And we let them know your loved ones are not forgotten.”

The group continues their ride, and they’re on the way to Merrillville right now.

They’ll keep riding for the next nine days, eventually returning to Indianapolis.

