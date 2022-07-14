Class action lawsuit against Marshall County Jail to be dropped, judge rules

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A class action lawsuit over jail conditions in Marshall County will be dropped.

At a hearing held on Thursday in U.S. District Court in South Bend, a judge found that a proposed settlement agreement was fair, reasonable, and adequate.

“COVID is what sort of started it, and maybe that sparked a little bit of creative thinking on the part of, you know, officials and decision makers, but certainly the changes that have been implemented are designed to be long term strategies,” Attorney Stevie Pactor of the ACLU of Indiana told 16 News Now. “Through some really creative solutions such as hiring more prosecutors, public defenders, adding a superior court judge, revising its bail schedule. All things designed to keep people out of jail which is exactly what we want to see.”

“They’ve implemented so many different programs there right along through, you know, making sure that pretrial detainees are not being kept in there because they’re unable to pay bond or bail,” said Attorney Lisa Baron, who represents Marshall County.

The suit was filed in 2019. A jail that was “routinely” running at 130-percent capacity at that time is now rarely over its 233-bed limit. In fact, the jail population has only topped 200 inmates twice since April 2020.

Court documents indicate that Marshall County has arranged to send inmates to jails in Elkhart and Fulton County in the future should its population rise again.

