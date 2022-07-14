Advertisement

Class action lawsuit against Marshall County Jail to be dropped, judge rules

By Mark Peterson
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A class action lawsuit over jail conditions in Marshall County will be dropped.

At a hearing held on Thursday in U.S. District Court in South Bend, a judge found that a proposed settlement agreement was fair, reasonable, and adequate.

“COVID is what sort of started it, and maybe that sparked a little bit of creative thinking on the part of, you know, officials and decision makers, but certainly the changes that have been implemented are designed to be long term strategies,” Attorney Stevie Pactor of the ACLU of Indiana told 16 News Now. “Through some really creative solutions such as hiring more prosecutors, public defenders, adding a superior court judge, revising its bail schedule. All things designed to keep people out of jail which is exactly what we want to see.”

“They’ve implemented so many different programs there right along through, you know, making sure that pretrial detainees are not being kept in there because they’re unable to pay bond or bail,” said Attorney Lisa Baron, who represents Marshall County.

The suit was filed in 2019. A jail that was “routinely” running at 130-percent capacity at that time is now rarely over its 233-bed limit. In fact, the jail population has only topped 200 inmates twice since April 2020.

Court documents indicate that Marshall County has arranged to send inmates to jails in Elkhart and Fulton County in the future should its population rise again.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say shots rang out around 9:45 a.m. in 1900 block of S. Michigan Street.
South Bend Police identify victim in deadly Wednesday morning shooting
Two dead after vehicle collides with tree near Walkerton.
Victims identified in deadly Marshall County crash
Missing 2-year-old dies after being found in Elkhart County pond
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
Anthony Hutchens
Motion filed to dismiss case against teen accused of killing 6-year-old New Carlisle girl

Latest News

For the sixth time, the city of South Bend has signed off on an agreement to get the Bare Hands...
Bare Hands Brewery moves ahead with South Bend expansion
Synthetic drugs, like fentanyl, are causing increasing concern among health officials.
Local officials raise concerns about synthetic drugs as overdose death toll rises
Timothy Barber entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement at a hearing on Wednesday.
Former South Bend Police officer pleads guilty in child seduction case
A jail that was “routinely” running at 130-percent capacity at that time is now rarely over its...
Class action lawsuit against Marshall County Jail to be dropped, judge rules