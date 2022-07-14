Advertisement

The Botany Shop celebrates one-year anniversary

They will celebrate in a big way on Saturday, July 16 with a ‘Plant Pride’ event.
They will celebrate in a big way on Saturday, July 16 with a 'Plant Pride' event.
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend business is celebrating its one-year anniversary in a big way.

The Botany Shop opened on Portage Avenue last year.

Festivities begin at 10 a.m. with live music, games, food and local vendors.

Then in the evening, there will be a ticketed event featuring a story slam and botanical drag show.

While the celebration commemorates the past year, owner Ben Futa said he is looking forward to the future.

“So behind me here is a vacant city lot and our plan is to turn that lot into a public garden that then allows all of our neighbors and community at large to garden in their own way,” Futa said. “Grow more plants by more people in more places.”

For more information on Plant Pride, visit The Botany Shop’s Facebook page by clicking here.

