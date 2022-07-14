Bare Hands Brewery moves ahead with South Bend expansion

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Perhaps the sixth time is a charm.

For the sixth time, the City of South Bend has signed off on an agreement to lure the Bare Hands Brewery to town.

The first agreement dates back to 2016. In 2018, the city took the brewery owners to court for breach of contract. The suit was later dismissed.

The latest agreement requires that at least $455,000 worth of improvements be made to the old Gates Automotive Service building off W. Wayne Street, north of Four Winds Field.

Bare Hands plans to establish a tap room and brewery.

Little light was shed on Thursday as to why it has taken so long for the business to move forward with its plans.

“The ownership has slightly changed. The owner of Bare Hands Brewery is the, remains the principal in a new LLC, but one partner has left the partnership, and the owner stated to us that they have financing in place to move this project forward,” said the Acting Director of South Bend’s Community Investment Department, Caleb Bauer.

The sixth amendment to the development agreement requires renovation work to begin by Sept. 1, 2022, and be complete by September 2023.

