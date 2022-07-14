Advertisement

Bare Hands Brewery moves ahead with South Bend expansion

By Mark Peterson
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Perhaps the sixth time is a charm.

For the sixth time, the City of South Bend has signed off on an agreement to lure the Bare Hands Brewery to town.

The first agreement dates back to 2016. In 2018, the city took the brewery owners to court for breach of contract. The suit was later dismissed.

The latest agreement requires that at least $455,000 worth of improvements be made to the old Gates Automotive Service building off W. Wayne Street, north of Four Winds Field.

Bare Hands plans to establish a tap room and brewery.

Little light was shed on Thursday as to why it has taken so long for the business to move forward with its plans.

“The ownership has slightly changed. The owner of Bare Hands Brewery is the, remains the principal in a new LLC, but one partner has left the partnership, and the owner stated to us that they have financing in place to move this project forward,” said the Acting Director of South Bend’s Community Investment Department, Caleb Bauer.

The sixth amendment to the development agreement requires renovation work to begin by Sept. 1, 2022, and be complete by September 2023.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say shots rang out around 9:45 a.m. in 1900 block of S. Michigan Street.
South Bend Police identify victim in deadly Wednesday morning shooting
Two dead after vehicle collides with tree near Walkerton.
Victims identified in deadly Marshall County crash
Missing 2-year-old dies after being found in Elkhart County pond
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
Anthony Hutchens
Motion filed to dismiss case against teen accused of killing 6-year-old New Carlisle girl

Latest News

Synthetic drugs, like fentanyl, are causing increasing concern among health officials.
Local officials raise concerns about synthetic drugs as overdose death toll rises
At a hearing held on Thursday in U.S. District Court in South Bend, a judge found that a...
Class action lawsuit against Marshall County Jail to be dropped, judge rules
Timothy Barber entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement at a hearing on Wednesday.
Former South Bend Police officer pleads guilty in child seduction case
A jail that was “routinely” running at 130-percent capacity at that time is now rarely over its...
Class action lawsuit against Marshall County Jail to be dropped, judge rules