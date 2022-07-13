Wednesday’s Child: Domanic’s dream

(WNDU) - Families come in all shapes and sizes. There are foster kids who would love to join yours. Kids like 14-year-old Domanic. His story was shared with WNDU from Grant Me Hope.

Domanic is quite the athlete and he’s proud of his skills.

“What I love about me is sports,” said Domanic. “I’m athletic. (I) play basketball, and I play football. I can throw pretty far.”

Domanic’s biological, older brothers helped him get involved with sports. He would like to stay in contact with them when he gets a new family.

“With my brothers, I like to talk with them. My siblings are funny and cool, awesome and smart,” said Domanic.

Domanic has some challenges with school but wants to do well and takes pride in his success.

“I like math because it’s challenging and helpful and help me to learn how to do it right,” said Domanic. “I’m pretty good at it.”

He’s also pretty good at video games.

“I play Minecraft every day,” said Domanic.

“When I get older, I would like to work in the mall. I want to work in a restaurant. I like to cook,” said Domanic.

Domanic knows that his future will be brighter if he can get adopted by a new family.

“I’m looking for a family that’s loving, caring, and helpful,” said Domanic. “A family with a mom and dad, and kids, and brothers and sisters, and I want to stay close to my brothers. And I look forward to being adopted.”

MARE - Domanic

