Two dead after vehicle collides with tree near Walkerton.

WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are dead following a single vehicle crash near Walkerton on Tuesday.

Marshall County Dispatch told 16 News Now that they got a call around 8:30 p.m. about an accident on 5th Road near Union Road, not far from Koontz Lake.

Marshall County Coroner John Grolich said a man and woman in their thirties or forties were killed when their small SUV went off the road and struck a tree. Grolich described it as a “high speed impact” crash.

No word on the identities of the victims or where they are from.

The crash is under investigation.

