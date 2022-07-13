Motion filed to dismiss case against teen accused of killing 6-year-old New Carlisle girl

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A motion has been filed to dismiss the case against a teen accused of killing 6-year-old Grace Ross in March 2021.

Anthony Hutchens, 15, has been waived to adult court. He is facing two charges of murder and one count of child molestation.

The state now has 30 days to respond to this request.

Earlier this month, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office approved a request to have his case be decided by a judge instead of a jury.

