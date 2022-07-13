Advertisement

South Bend Police investigating Wednesday morning shooting

Police say shots rang out around 9:45 a.m. in 1900 block of S. Michigan Street.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a Wednesday morning shooting in South Bend.

Police say shots rang out around 9:45 a.m. in the 1900 block of S. Michigan Street. There is one victim. Their condition is currently unknown.

Currently, there is a heavy police presence between Calvert Street and Bowman Street, but traffic is still flowing on Michigan Street.

The investigation is ongoing.

The investigation is ongoing.

