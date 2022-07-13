Advertisement

One dead after fatal motorcycle crash near LaPaz

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAPAZ, Ind. (WNDU) - Marshall County Police responded to a fatal car-motorcycle crash south of LaPaz on Tuesday.

It happened just before 10 p.m. at the Michigan Road and 3A Road intersection.

Indiana State Police tell 16 News Now there is a fatality but couldn’t provide further details about the crash.

Stay with 16 News Now on air and online as we continue to follow this breaking news.

