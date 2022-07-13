Advertisement

Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival kicks off this weekend

It will be the first full festival since 2018.
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival will kick off this weekend.

The seven-week festival will have 28 performances throughout Michiana.

“It’s always fun to see little kids in the front row just really excited and watching the show and getting super into it,” said Jason Comerford, the audience development manager. “And that’s always one of the best parts about doing this kind of work.”

Below are performances for the Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival:

Shakespeare After Hours

-Howard Park, South Bend

-July 15, 7:00 and 9:00 p.m.

-Tickets, $20

ShakeScenes

-Washington Hall, Notre Dame

- July 16, 2:00 p.m.

-FREE

All’s Well That Ends Well

-Saturday, July 16: Main Quad, Notre Dame IN, 5:30 p.m. (Preview)

-Sunday, July 17: Gabis Arboretum, Valparaiso IN, 7:00 p.m. (EST) / 6:00 p.m. (CDT)

-Thursday, July 21: Goshen Theater, Goshen IN, 7:00 p.m.

-Friday, July 22: Central Park, Mishawaka IN, 7:00 p.m. ○

-Saturday, July 23: Elkhart Public Library, Elkhart IN, 7:00 p.m.

-Thursday, July 28: Fernwood Botanical Gardens, Niles MI, 7:00 p.m.

-Friday, July 29: Krasl Art Center, St. Joseph MI, 7:00 p.m.

-Saturday, July 30: Potawatomi Park, South Bend IN, 7:00 p.m.

-Friday, August 5: Wellfield Botanical Gardens, Elkhart IN, 7:00 p.m.

-Saturday, August 6: Dewey Cannon Park, Three Oaks MI, 6:30 p.m.

-Monday, August 22: Main Quad, Notre Dame IN, 6:30 p.m.

For more information, visit shakespeare.nd.edu.

