Niles cannabis company donates $10,000 to homeless resource center

Green Stem Provisioning presenting the $10,000 dollar check.
Green Stem Provisioning presenting the $10,000 dollar check.(WNDU)
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Niles cannabis company donated $10,000 dollars to a homeless resource center on Wednesday.

Green Stem Provisioning donated $10,000 dollars to Ferry Street Resource Center, a group that’s dedicated to helping lift people out of poverty.

The executive director of the center, Ric Pawloski, said that this will go to good use.

“When we get these phone calls and they say, ‘Hey, we have a donation for you’, which is something we haven’t written a grant for or done anything to necessarily anticipate it’s always a huge blessing because it’s something that is not necessarily in our plan.” Pawloski remarked. “So, it’s like an add on to what we are doing and it really means a lot to us because especially right now the needs are becoming greater.”

Ferry Street Resource Center is located at 620 Ferry Street in Niles.

