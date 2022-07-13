Missing 2-year-old dies after being found in Elkhart pond

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A missing 2-year-old in Elkhart has died.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office began investigating in the 52000 block of Brookstream Circle around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday after the child was reported missing.

At around 7:20 p.m., the toddler was found submerged in a pond. He was taken to Elkhart General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

