Man dead after fatal two-vehicle crash in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash west of Dunlap in Elkhart County.

The victim has been identified by police as 70-year-old James Wakeland.

Wakeland was traveling west on County Road 26 near County Road 7. He crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head on.

Wakeland died at the scene. The other driver was not injured in the crash.

County police are investigating.

