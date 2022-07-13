Indiana State Trooper retiring after 42 years on the job

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police First Sergeant Gary Coffie is retiring after 42 years on the job.

Coffie moved from Kankakee, Ill., to Indiana to become a member of the 39th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy. After graduating in 1980, he was assigned to the Ligonier Post, where he patrolled Noble County until the closure of the post in 1982.

Afterwards, Coffie was assigned to the brand-new Bremen Post, where he was assigned patrol duties in Elkhart County.

Over the past four decades, Coffie has been promoted several times. He was ultimately promoted to serve as the First Sergeant at the Bremen Post in 2011—a rank he maintained until his retirement.

During his four decades with the Indiana State Police, Coffie has served as a Field Training Officer (FTO), Field Training Officer Coordinator (FTOC), and a Hostage Crisis Negotiator (HCN), where he served as team leader from 1995-2010.

Coffie has also been a fixture at the Indiana State Fair, where he worked 22 years in a row.

