First Alert Forecast: Partly Cloudy and Comfortable Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: A mixture of sunshine and a few clouds during the day. A cold front will be moving through, bringing clouds from time to time. High temperatures will still rise into the lower 80s during the afternoon and it will remain breezy. Overall, an isolated chance of a shower, most of Michiana stays dry. High of 82 degrees. Winds NW 10-15 mph.

MODERATE SWIM RISK:

If you plan on heading to Lake Michigan on Wednesday, you need to be careful. The flags will be yellow through the day which means be safe. Do not go right into the water and always make sure to have eyes on those in the water. Currents could still be strong, but the waves will be a bit smaller. Waves of 2-3 feet are likely and a few stronger currents are possible. It will still be an enjoyable day with temperatures in the lower 70s and full sunshine along the beaches Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clouds clearing out and mostly sunny skies as a full moon fills the evening skies. Low temperatures will drop down into the middle 50s with low humidity and clear skies. Low of 56 degrees. Winds N 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Lots of sunshine and remaining mild. Temperatures will get back into the lower 80s with a light breeze. If you plan on heading to Lake Michigan through the end of the week, we expect much better swimming conditions and green flags flying into the weekend. High of 81 degrees. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Humidity remains low with mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Temperatures back into the middle 80s along with increasing clouds later in the afternoon. The chance for a few thunderstorms moves in from the west during the evening as a system passes to the west of Michiana. There is a chance for scattered thunderstorms, especially along and west of US-31. We will continue to watch the chances for showers and storms into the weekend, the severe weather threat looks very low. High of 84 degrees. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: After a chance for showers and storms on Friday evening, a few could linger into early Saturday. Most of the day Saturday will remain mostly sunny with more chances for scattered thunderstorms. We will keep an eye on this time frame for one of the best chances for rain until we get into the second half of next week. Otherwise, we will be mostly sunny with increasing humidity and more sunshine through the first part of next week. Keep checking back with the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, July 12th, 2022

Tuesday’s High: 83

Tuesday’s Low: 65

Precipitation: 0.00″

