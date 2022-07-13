Elkhart Fire Department donates over 300 backpacks to students

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Fire Department is giving away hundreds of backpacks to students ahead of the upcoming school year.

The department gave away over 300 backpacks at North Side Middle School on Wednesday afternoon. The department worked with the Elkhart Education Foundation to put this event on.

Leaders are hoping to get students “fired up” for a successful school year.

“One of our big pushes is to make sure we are leveling the playing field,” says Charmaine Torma, executive director of the Elkhart Education Foundation. “We don’t want any student to feel like they’re behind or they have any additional hurdles in regards to learning. One way to do that is to make sure they have the school supplies that they need for the fall.”

A fire truck demo also took place at Wednesday’s event.

