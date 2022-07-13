Advertisement

Community initiative stands against businesses who sell synthetic drugs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend city leaders and those who make up the “Not in our Community Committee Initiative” are focusing their energy on synthetic drugs.

On Wednesday, they stood together against businesses, specifically convenient stores and gas stations, who sell synthetic drugs and drug paraphernalia.

These are legal items deemed safe to sell by the government, but officials say it’s still hurting residents and kids.

“These business owners hold up their end of the bargain,” says South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski. “If you are going to be stewards of the community, you are going to be pillars of the community. Get rid of this stuff and concentrate on the essentials—milk, bread, eggs—supplies that people need.

“The occasional snack and occasional fruit drink,” Ruszkowski added. “A soda, fine. But all this other stuff is crap and it’s hurting and killing our community.”

The owner of one of the stores that was toured by the group today told 16 News Now that he is cooperating and wants to help better the community.

