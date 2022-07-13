Advertisement

Car crashes into house in Elkhart

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway in Elkhart after a car crashed into a house.

It happened in the 1200 block of Fulton Street, just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

An initial investigation reveals the driver of the Cadillac, identified as an adult male, lost control, hit a stop sign and fire hydrant before hitting a house.

The driver fled the scene but was located by police not long after the crash and arrested.

There were people inside the home but no one was hurt.

The investigation remains ongoing.

