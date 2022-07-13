Advertisement

60 unit apartment complex begins development in Goshen

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Preparations are underway for a groundbreaking ceremony in Goshen!

The ceremony will be held on Thursday for the new 60-unit apartment complex. It is planned for development at the intersection of Indiana and Plymouth Ave. That’s southwest of downtown Goshen, and right by the junior high school.

Developers are optimistic that it’s location will help inspire more people to call Elkhart County home.

